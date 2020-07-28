The day Najib was convicted

By
Muhammad Rabbani Jamian and Moganraj Villavan
-

Emotions ran high among supporters of former prime minister Najib Razak who was convicted for corruption in the SRC International case.

Najib Razak court (1)Najib Razak court (2)Najib Razak court (3)Najib Razak court (4)Najib Razak court (5)Najib Razak court (6)Najib Razak court (7)Najib Razak court (8)Najib Razak court (9)

 