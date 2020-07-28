The day Najib was convicted

Najib's supporters gathered in high spirits outside the KL Courts Complex as early as 7am.

Najib supporters pose with a T-shirt emblazoned with the words "Justice 4 Najib".

Former Terengganu menteri besar Razif Abdul Rahman greets UMNO deputy president Mohammad Hasan while waiting for Najib's arrival.

Najib arrives at the court grounds at 9.35am.

Najib's supporters, a "sea" of blue and red cheer as the former prime minister makes his way to court.

Najib and his lawyers pass a long line of cameramen as he makes his way to the courtroom.

Federal Reserve Unit personnel stand guard outside the court building.

One supporter is reduced to tears after learning of Najib's conviction.