Saying prayers at a Hindu temple in Covid-19 times

The Sri Sakthi Karpaga Vinayagar temple was founded in the late 1950s near Temple Road Quarters before it was relocated to its present site, also in Brickfields in 1989.

The temple draws many devotees, all of whom now must check-in at its gates before entering the premises.

Notice boards remind visitors to wear their face masks at all times.

Devotees observe physical distancing while queuing to perform the "archanai", a ritual in which offerings are made to Lord Ganesha.

A father carries his son to have his temperature taken before they enter the temple grounds.

A devotee places a ghee lamp as part of the archanai ritual.

After prayers, the priests, who wear gloves as required by SOPs, hand out "vibuthi" (holy ash) to devotees.