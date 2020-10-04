Emotional sendoff for our peacekeepers off to Lebanon

The 215 troops will form Malaysian Battalion 850-6 (MALBATT 850-8), which will relieve the earlier batch of Malaysian peacekeepers (MALBATT 850-7).

Deputy Defence Minister Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz (second, left) fits a blue United Nations beret on a soldier.

Prayers are recited before they leave for their year-long mission in Lebanon.

Ikmal Hisham hands over the Malaysian flag to mission commander, Colonel Azudin Hassan.

Captain Nor Amziela Ani (left), who is part of the mission, being consoled by her husband Sergeant Mohd Khairil Anuar Zhali (right), as she says goodbye to her family through a video call.

A member of MALBATT 850-8 bids farewell to her friends.

Many members of the team could only say their goodbyes to their families through video calls as civilians were not allowed to attend the event because of Covid-19.

The peacekeepers wave to their friends before boarding the plane for Lebanon.