CMCO returns to the Klang Valley

A policeman checks a motorist's documents at a roadblock at the Jalan Duta toll plaza.

Shoppers throng supermarkets and sundry shops the day before the CMCO came into effect.

A security guard at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bandar Utama Damansara (4) puts up a notice that school will be closed during the CMCO. A total of 1,461 schools in the Klang Valley have been closed.

Tourist spots such as Putrajaya's iconic ''Pink Mosque'' are off-limits during the CMCO.

A staff member of Charlie's Cafe in Taman Desa, Kuala Lumpur, rearranging tables and chairs to comply with the limit of two-per table allowed for dining-in.

A health worker from the hazardous materials (Hazmat) team is disinfected after sanitising a wet market in Putrajaya’s Precinct 8.

Auxiliary policeman Siti Nabilla Isnariah Mohd Jonib scans a KTM passenger's temperature using a high-tech smart helmet.

A parking attendant at My Cinema in Banting, Selangor, now guards an empty parking lot as cinemas are closed under the CMCO.

Soldiers patrol the grounds of the Tropicana Golf and Country Resort's staff dormitory which has been placed under an enhanced movement control order (EMCO) after a number of employees contracted Covid-19.