Cheras shoemaker carries on tradition of custom-made shoes

San Lee Shoes is located in Taman Midah, Cheras.

Row upon row of elegant shoes for the working man and woman sit alongside beautiful dancing shoes.

Work begins with the shoemaker taking the measurement of a customer’s feet. Each foot is placed on a single sheet of paper so the outline can be drawn.

The outline of a foot being measured so a 'shoe last' can be created. The last is later used by the shoemaker to set the size, silhouette and outline of the shoe.

Customers choose the fabric, colour and design of the shoes they want.

The pattern of the shoe being cut out. This pattern will be used as the base to design the shoe.

A shoe being hand-stitched.

Chook Heng Mun, 51, inherited the shoemaking business from his father, Chook Wah Sun.

Putting the finishing touches to a pair of dancing shoes. The company’s signature brand is called FlashDance.