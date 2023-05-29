Teeming with fruit trees, birds and fish, this stunning orchard was started by Yen Maseri Hj Idris in 2016 after his youngest son died.

KUALA LUMPUR: Yen Maseri Hj Idris, or Uncle Yen to those who know him, coped with the grief of losing his youngest son in 2016, by growing an orchard near the Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetery where his son was buried.

The patch of land was once a mosquito-infested spot overrun with weeds, trees and wild bushes. Today however, it is home to a variety of fruit trees and a wonderful ecosystem with fish, birds and dogs.

“I put the sadness of my loss into these trees, therefore they all have a story behind them.