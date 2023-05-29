KUALA LUMPUR: Yen Maseri Hj Idris, or Uncle Yen to those who know him, coped with the grief of losing his youngest son in 2016, by growing an orchard near the Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetery where his son was buried.
The patch of land was once a mosquito-infested spot overrun with weeds, trees and wild bushes. Today however, it is home to a variety of fruit trees and a wonderful ecosystem with fish, birds and dogs.
“I put the sadness of my loss into these trees, therefore they all have a story behind them.
Urban Orchard KL is hidden beneath the busy streets of Taman Tun Dr Ismail.
Every day Uncle Yen walks down the slippery steps of the storm drain that leads to the orchard.
The water in the storm drain is so clear that a variety of fish thrive in it.
Uncle Yen has taken care of these dogs since the day they were born at the orchard.
Uncle Yen points to the holes next to the storm drain where birds often build their nests.
When an animal dies at the orchard or along the highway above, Uncle Yen gives it a proper burial, and marks its grave with a stone.
The water in these tanks is drawn from the well at the orchard.
Harum Manis mangoes and lemons are amongst the many fruits grown here.
The colourful bunga kantan are a sight to behold.
The heavenly scent of pandan hangs in the air thanks to these pandan bushes.
Who wouldn’t smile when they see a durian this big?
The fishes have taken it upon themselves to make a home in these clear waters.