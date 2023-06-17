From 1935, this Negeri Sembilan based business has been satisfying customers over the years with delicious pau and baked goods.

[NON-HALAL]

Sin Swee Fatt in Negeri Sembilan takes pride in serving delicious pau and baked Chinese pastries made using family recipes that have been lovingly preserved and handed down from one generation to the next.

Currently helmed by its fifth-generation, Sin Swee Fatt traces its humble beginnings to 1935 in Titi, located in the district of Jelebu.

In the following decades, the business weathered many storms but persevered. Today, in addition to the shop in Titi, they have opened a second outlet in Seremban and have plans for another in Kuala Lumpur.

They sell a variety of pau such as char siew, black pepper chicken, petai, rice wine chicken, siew pao as well as cakes, kaya puffs and Chinese wedding pastries.

The FMT team recently visited the Seremban outlet where Yap Wei Seng, the fifth-generation owner, and his mother, Lee Oi Chun, gave the team a behind-the-scenes look at pau-making.