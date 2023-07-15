With her handcrafted viola, this 25-year-old clinched a top prize at the 17th International Violin-Making Competition in Italy.

On June 10, 25-year-old Chang Song Jie won the gold medal (non-professional category) at the 17th International Violin-Making Competition in Pisogne, Italy, for her handcrafted viola Laksa.

Incredibly, Laksa is only the fifth instrument she has made from scratch – and is her very first viola!

Here, the Kuantan-born luthier – a person who repairs or makes stringed instruments – demonstrates the process of making a viola from scratch.