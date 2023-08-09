Just a 30-minute drive away from Ipoh lies Papan, a living time capsule. Once a bustling tin-mining town with over 2,000 residents, Papan, now lined with abandoned shoplots and old, weathered monuments, serves as a window into the country’s rich history.
FMT Lifestyle recently explored its streets guided by Jacky Chew Seng Leong, head of the Papan Heritage Conservation Group.
Lined with abandoned shoplots, Papan now houses only about 200 residents.
As part of the Papan Heritage Conservation Group's efforts, parts of the town have been beautified with artistic touches.
A wealth of historical documents assisted Chew in uncovering the town's tin-mining history.
The Papan Heritage Gallery showcases a treasure trove of artefacts from the town's rich history.
The town's older residents donated numerous artefacts showcased in the gallery, ensuring their authenticity.
Eighty-eight-year-old Lau Chuen Yau, one of the few witnesses to the town's past, has lived in Papan for the past 70 years.
While living in Papan, Sybil Kathigasu, provided aid to resistance fighters during the Japanese Occupation and was awarded the George Medal for bravery.
Invading tree branches encapsulate houses, their roots penetrating century-old walls.
Perched on a slight hill is the grand Istana Raja Billah, completed in 1896, once the town's administrative centre.
Masjid Lama Papan, completed in 1888, is one of Perak's oldest mosques.
A Papan resident contributes to the conservation process by collecting discarded trinkets and displaying them beautifully.
Papan holds profound significance to the country’s history, making it a not-to-be-missed destination for Malaysian travellers.