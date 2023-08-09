From a World War II clinic to an istana dating back to the 1890s, this former tin town serves as a window into the country’s rich history.

Just a 30-minute drive away from Ipoh lies Papan, a living time capsule. Once a bustling tin-mining town with over 2,000 residents, Papan, now lined with abandoned shoplots and old, weathered monuments, serves as a window into the country’s rich history.

FMT Lifestyle recently explored its streets guided by Jacky Chew Seng Leong, head of the Papan Heritage Conservation Group.