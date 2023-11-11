PETALING JAYA: Operating since 1985, this snack shop is stocked with all your favourite Deepavali treats. And the main star of their store? Murukku, of course!
With over 20 unique murukku flavours, buying your fill of murukku from Selera Snacks is the perfect way to impress your guests.
From spicy chilli mala and salted egg to masala and cheese murukku, head to Selera Snacks to spice up your Deepavali celebration this year.
Selera Snacks, located near the Jalan Othman Bus Terminal in PJ Old Town, is a popular one-stop shop for Deepavali treats.
Three types of flour are ground in-house and combined with a variety of Indian spices to create their murukku dough.
Each murukku is crafted using the traditional wooden mould, imparting its signature crispy texture.
The wooden mould can only produce two murukkus at a time before requiring a dough refill.
No matter the quantity, the murukkus are fried in small batches, to ensure freshness and quality.
Without any added preservatives, it's best to consume the murukkus within 60 days.
Their best-selling original murukku is known for its crispiness and fragrant spices like fennel seeds.
As Deepavali approaches, containers of murukku fly off the shelves, day after day at Selera Snacks.
Garlic butter murukku, one of the 20 unique flavours offered at this snack haven in Petaling Jaya.
Owner Jeyacanth Govindraj has modernised murukku by making them a year-round snack.
From Paprika Pepper to Ginger Onion and even Vegan Ghee, these flavoured murukkus are what sets Selera Snacks’ offerings apart from other stores.