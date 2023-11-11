Offering over 20 unique murukku flavours and other Deepavali treats, this snack shop in Petaling Jaya is a firm favourite with customers.

PETALING JAYA: Operating since 1985, this snack shop is stocked with all your favourite Deepavali treats. And the main star of their store? Murukku, of course!

With over 20 unique murukku flavours, buying your fill of murukku from Selera Snacks is the perfect way to impress your guests.

From spicy chilli mala and salted egg to masala and cheese murukku, head to Selera Snacks to spice up your Deepavali celebration this year.