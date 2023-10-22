36-year-old Gibran Rakabuming Raka is currently the mayor of Surakarta city.

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s defence minister and presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto said today he has chosen the eldest son of President Joko Widodo to be his running mate in next year’s election.

The choice of 36-year-old Gibran Rakabuming Raka, currently the mayor of Surakarta city, as a vice-presidential candidate for the February vote has fuelled criticism that Widodo is trying to create a political dynasty in the world’s third largest democracy.

“By consensus, everyone agrees to support Prabowo Subianto as the presidential candidate and Gibran Rakabuming Raka as the vice-presidential candidate,” said Subianto in a statement outside his residence in the capital Jakarta.

Representatives of his party coalition known as Advanced Indonesia stood behind him as he made the announcement.

It came after a controversial court decision this week that ruled anyone who has been elected to public office can run for the presidency and vice-presidency.

That ruling was issued by Widodo’s brother-in-law, chief justice Anwar Usman.

Raka represents his father’s ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) but Widodo has denied any bid to dominate the country’s politics, insisting the choice of the country’s next leader and vice president belongs to the people.

The PDI-P has instead nominated Ganjar Pranowo, the former governor of Central Java, who has chosen chief security minister Mahfud MD as his running mate.

It will be the third time Subianto has run for president after he lost to Widodo in the previous two elections.

The third challenger for the presidency will be former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan, favoured by conservative Muslims and Islamist factions in the Muslim-majority country.

More than 204 million eligible voters are expected to cast their ballot on Feb 14.

The winner will take over from Jokowi after two terms in office, since his first election in 2014.

Candidate registration is open until Oct 25, and the next president will be sworn in next October, the elections commission said.

The PDI-P did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.