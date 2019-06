MUGELLO: Defending world champion Marc Marquez snatched pole for Sunday’s Italian MotoGP with Yahama’s Fabio Quartararo and Ducati’s Petrucci joining the Honda rider on the front row at Mugello.

Marquez pulled ahead of France’s Quartararo in the final seconds of Saturday’s qualifying in Tuscany, with Italy’s Petrucci starting in third position on the front row on Sunday.

Five-time MotoGP champion Marquez is targeting a fourth win this season in the sixth round of the world championship series.