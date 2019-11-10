Future’s bright, says coach after M’sia make AFC U-19 Championship

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia qualified for next year’s AFC Under-19 Championship in Uzbekistan after emerging Group G winners in the qualifiers in Cambodia.

The national Under-18s beat Thailand 1-0 at the Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh today to finish with a 100% record.

Despite needing only a draw, Umar Hakim Suhar Redzuan struck an 84th minute goal to help Malaysia end their campaign on 12 points.

“I feel great, it’s a team effort. Everyone gave 100% and we won. We’re excited to qualify, Malaysia is a great team,” Umar said.

The Young Tigers, coached by Australian Brad Maloney, opened their campaign by beating the hosts 5-4, before thrashing Brunei 11-0 and Northern Mariana Islands 10-0.

“The boys have proven their ability. If the players continue to come and shine like this, the future of Malaysian football looks bright,” said Maloney.

From the 48 competing teams, only the 11 group winners and four best runners-up (five if Uzbekistan win Group F) qualify for the final round in October.

For the record, Malaysia have qualified 23 times since the competition started in 1959.

At the previous edition in Indonesia last year, Malaysia were knocked out in the group stage.



