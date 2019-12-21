Uefa fine Turkey for fan behaviour, warn players over salutes

PARIS: Uefa on Friday fined Turkey’s football federation €50,000 for their supporters’ behaviour and warned several players following military salutes performed during two Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Turkey fans caused crowd disturbances in the 1-1 draw with France on Oct 14, while Hakan Calhanoglu and Cenk Tosun were among a number of players reprimanded for “manifestations of a non-sporting nature”.

In their two October qualifiers against Albania and France, Turkish players made salutes – seen as supporting Turkey’s military operation in Syria – as they celebrated late goals.

Turkey reached Euro 2020 after finishing two points behind World Cup winners France in their group. They will face Switzerland, Wales and Italy in next year’s finals.



