Bayern confirm Flick as head coach until end of the season

BENGALURU: Bayern Munich interim coach Hansi Flick will remain in charge until the end of the season, the German Bundesliga champions said Sunday.

Flick was promoted from the coaching staff after Niko Kovac’s dismissal following Bayern’s 5-1 thrashing away to Eintracht Frankfurt last month.

He was initially hired for two matches against Olympiakos in the Champions League and against Borussia Dortmund in the league.

But after two wins he was trusted to continue until the winter break.

Following Bayern’s 2-0 win at home to VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday, CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic agreed that continuing with Flick is “explicitly a viable option”.

“Under him as head coach, the on-field development has been outstanding, both in terms of the quality of our play and the results achieved,” Rummenigge said in a statement.

“We set a new record in the 28-year history of the Champions League with six wins in six matches in the group stage, and in the Bundesliga we have returned to touching distance of the top of the table.”

Bayern currently sit third in the Bundesliga standings, four points behind leaders RB Leipzig ahead of the mid-season break, and have been drawn against Chelsea in the Champions League last 16.

“I’m happy that FC Bayern is continuing to place trust in me as head coach,” Flick said.

“Now we’re recharging our batteries, and we’ll prepare ourselves intensively for the second half of the season at the training camp.

Then we’ll try to achieve as many victories and titles as possible.



