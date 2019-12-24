‘Such a pure soul’: Momota pays tribute to Malaysian coach

KUALA LUMPUR: World No 1 men’s singles shuttler Kento Momota regards the late Izuan Ibrahim as the best coach he has worked with during his junior badminton career.

The 25-year-old Japanese revealed he would not have achieved success without guidance from Izuan, who played an instrumental role in nurturing his talent.

The 35-year-old became known to the public as Momota’s coach after Japan emerged 2014 Thomas Cup champions.

“I won’t be where I am now without the help of coach Izuan Ibrahim. I am honoured and also blessed to ever encountered such a pure soul. May the love and mercy be bestowed upon him and his family during this unfortunate time. My most sincere condolences. #RestInPower, coach,” Momota tweeted today.

Izuan died in a Kota Bharu hospital yesterday.

Prior to this, Izuan was reported to have undergone surgery to remove a blood clot in the brain, which caused intracranial bleeding and left him unconscious.

He leaves behind wife Siti Marsyhtah Muhammad and three children.



