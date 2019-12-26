Kane, Alli secure Boxing Day fight to sink Brighton

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane and Dele Alli scored in the second half as Jose Mourinho’s side came from behind to claim a 2-1 home victory over Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Thursday.

Kane followed up his own shot to equalise in the 53rd minute and cancel out Adam Webster’s first-half header and Alli put Spurs ahead in the 72nd, knocking in a pass from Serge Aurier to complete a move inspired by substitute Christian Eriksen.

Spurs were reeling from a disheartening home 2-0 loss to Chelsea and a sleepy atmosphere gripped their stadium early in the game, which was briefly lifted when Kane put the ball in the net before a VAR review ruled the effort offside.

Brighton, who had thrashed Spurs 3-0 in October in one of the final games under Mourinho’s predecessor Mauricio Pochettino, went ahead when defender Webster appeared unmarked to head in a Pascal Gross free kick in the 37th minute.

Mourinho left club record signing Tanguy Ndombele out of the squad but brought on Giovani Lo Celso and Eriksen after Kane’s leveller and the move paid off as Eriksen foxed Brighton’s defence with a cross-field pass which Aurier flicked to Alli.

The victory took Tottenham up to fifth in the standings on 29 points after 19 games and left Brighton in 13th on 20.



