Jin Wei to return to action at Malaysia Masters

KUALA LUMPUR: National women’s singles shuttler Goh Jin Wei will return to action at the Malaysia Masters next week after a long absence due to a stomach ailment.

The 19-year-old is keeping expectations low after receiving the green light from her doctor to compete.

Jin Wei had to take time off after suffering a stomach ailment which led to part of her colon being removed.

She is delighted to have the chance to play on home ground and wants to pick up where she left off so she can get her Olympics dream back on track.

The Penang-born player sees the season-opening tournament to be held at Axiata Arena from Jan 7 to 12 as a good platform to gauge her recovery.

“My current condition is at about 75%. I have to work harder to get back to 100%. I don’t want to rush things at this stage,” said the double world junior world champion in a statement.

“I am not putting any expectations on myself because I have not fully recovered, but it is a good platform for me to assess and see how my body is recovering.”

Jin Wei performed remarkably in last year’s edition where she reached the semi-finals after defeating Akane Yamaguchi (Japan) and He Bingjiao (China).

However, she fell to eventual champion Ratchanok Inthanon of Thailand.



