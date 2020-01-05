Jin Wei’s comeback delayed

KUALA LUMPUR: The much-anticipated comeback of two-time World Junior champion, Goh Jin Wei in the 2020 Malaysia Masters badminton tournament is not happening.

Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) in a statement, confirmed that Jin Wei will not be participating in the world tour season opener featuring world top shuttlers, scheduled from Tuesday to Sunday at Axiata Arena.

“The coaching team believes that, the 19-year-old shuttler needs more time to regain full match fitness before making her return,” BAM said in a short statement.

Prior to this, the Penangite gets the green light from her doctor to make her return to the court to keep her Olympics dreams alive, after undergoing a surgery due to a stomach ailment in which part of her colon was removed in October, last year.

Jin Wei, the 2018 Youth Olympics gold medallist, had a notable performance at the 2019 Malaysia Masters, eliminating Japanese Akane Yamaguchi and He Bingjiao of China to reach the semifinals, but fell short against eventual champion, Ratchanok Inthanon of Thailand in the last four stage.

Jin Wei, who was ranked among world’s top 30 most of the 2019 season, now fell to world No 53rd spot, while in the ‘Road to Tokyo’ (Olympics qualifications), she is ranked 181, where only 34 shuttlers will make it to Tokyo.



