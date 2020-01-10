Moto2 rider Hafizh Syahrin to get govt aid

PUTRAJAYA: Moto2 rider Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah will receive financial aid from the Youth and Sports Ministry to compete in this season’s MotoGP Championships.

Its minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said funds from the National Sports Trust Fund could be channelled to Hafizh.

“I will help him as much as I can because before this (our focus) was to find sponsors from corporate companies,” he said when met by reporters after delivering his New Year message to the ministry’s staff at Menara KBS today.

“I have discussed the matter with the ministry’s top management, and we are still waiting for Hafizh’s application.

“We will continue to find ways to help him.”

The former KTM Red Bull Tech3 rider is making the drop back to Moto2 with the Angel Nieto Team after spending two years in the premier class.

However, the Spanish team only agreed to offer him a place and Hafizh would need to find his own sponsors for salary, accommodation, travel and training costs.

The Selangor-born rider previously struggled to find sponsorship on his own and this announcement is bound to offer him some relief.

Syed Saddiq also called on corporate companies in the country to step forward to support Hafizh.

The 25-year-old made his debut in the premier class in 2018 riding for French team Tech3.

Hafizh shone in his debut season astride the Yamaha YZR-M1, finishing 16th in the overall standings with a score of 46 points.

He missed out on the Rookie of the Year title to Italy’s Franco Morbidelli by just four points.

Tech3 then switched to KTM bikes last year and Hafizh just could not gel with the RC16 leading to a dismal season where he scored only nine points.

His poor performance led the team to replace Hafizh with Brad Binder, who was later promoted to the factory team, to partner Miguel Oliveira.

That left Hafizh’s future in limbo up until he announced that he would join the Angel Nieto Team in October.

The new season of the MotoGP Championships will start on March 8 at the Losail International Circuit, Qatar.



