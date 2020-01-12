New journey for Ee Yi-Yew Sin with Li-Ning sponsorship

KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s doubles pair, Teo Ee Yi-Ong Yew Sin couldn’t have asked for a better start to their 2020 badminton journey after securing a sponsorship deal with Chinese sporting brand Li-Ning.

According to a statement issued, the world No 19 pair received a two-year sponsorship with Sunlight Group (Li-Ning sole distributor in South East Asia).

“We would like to thank Li-Ning and Sportsclick (subsidiary under Sunlight Group) for believing in us. We will be participating in upcoming tournaments in Indonesia and Thailand,” said Ee Yi.

The pair now join Olympics 2016 silver medallists, Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying, Asian Games men’s doubles champion Tan Boon Heong, SEA Games women’s doubles champion, Woon Khe Wei and men’s singles player, Iskandar Zulkarnain Zainuddin in the Li-Ning sponsorship stable.

Ee Yi said leaving the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) would spur him to do his best and prepare himself for future challenges.

Ee Yi-Yew Sin’s challenge at the ongoing Malaysia Masters 2020 ended at in the quarterfinals after losing to Kim Gi Jung-Lee Yong Dae from South Korea.



