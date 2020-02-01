Skate coach facing ‘rape’ claim sorry for ‘inappropriate, intimate’ relationship

PARIS: A French figure skating coach, who has been accused of rape and sexual assault by former world bronze medallist Sarah Abitbol, admitted Friday to having had “intimate” and “inappropriate” relations, telling AFP he was “sincerely sorry” and apologising.

“I acknowledge having had intimate relationships with her,” Gilles Beyer said in a statement.

“If my memories of the exact circumstances differ from hers, I am aware that, given my duties and her age at the time, these relationships were inappropriate.”

Abitbol’s claims originate from the period from 1990 to 1992, when she was 15 to 17-years-old.

Asked by AFP about the precise nature of these relationships, Beyer declined to comment further.

“It is therefore a mistake. I cannot measure the harm it could have caused her. I am sincerely sorry and I apologise to Sarah Abitbol,” added 62-year-old Beyer, a former French national champion.

“Even if I understand it, I regret that she has not spoken to me during all these years when we have regularly crossed paths.”

In her memoire, ‘Such a Long Silence’, published on Thursday, Abitbol, who was a bronze medal winner in pairs skating at the 2000 world championships, accused her former coach of rape and sexual assault between 1990 and 1992.

After being informed of Beyer’s claims on Friday, Abitbol hit back.

“These are not ‘inappropriate relationships’, but rapes! I do not apologise for anything,” Abitbol told L’Obs, a weekly French news magazine.

After his coaching career, Beyer became the teams director at the French skating federation.



