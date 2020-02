PSG thrash Montpellier who have 2 sent off as tempers flare

PARIS: Paris St Germain demolished Montpellier 5-0 at the Parc des Princes to open a provisional 13-point lead at the top of Ligue 1 after the visitors finished with nine men as tempers flared on Saturday.

Pablo Sarabia, Angel Di Maria, Kylian Mbappe, Layvin Kurzawa and a Daniel Congre own goal put the French champions on 55 points from 22 games.

It was far from a perfect evening for PSG, however, as Mbappe showed his frustration as he was being replaced in the second half and Neymar had an argument with referee Jerome Brisard at the break after being fouled repeatedly.

Montpellier, who had keeper Dimitri Bertaud sent off after 17 minutes with midfielder Joris Chotard also picking up a red card two minutes from time, are fifth on 33 points after being leapfrogged into fourth by Lille, 2-1 winners at RC Strasbourg.

Second-placed Olympique de Marseille travel to mid-table Girondins de Bordeaux on Sunday.

Nine-man AS Monaco lost 3-1 at Nimes after taking the lead before Tiemoue Bakayoko and Gelson Martins were sent off in the first half, the latter for pushing referee Mikael Lesage.

Red card

At the Parc des Princes, Sarabia put PSG ahead against Montpellier after eight minutes when he curled a fine shot into the top corner.

Nine minutes later the visitors’ Bertaud was shown a red card for handball outside his box.

Di Maria doubled the advantage four minutes before the break with a fine chip after being set up by Sarabia and Congre turned a corner into his own net three minutes later.

Mbappe netted his 36th goal at the Parc des Princes in 34 matches in the 57th minute with a cool finish after being played through by Neymar.

Fullback Kurzawa rubbed salt in Montpellier’s wounds in the 65th with a powerful volley from inside the area.

With the three points in the bag, coach Thomas Tuchel replaced Mbappe with Mauro Icardi and the France striker did little to hide his frustration.

Tuchel reminded Mbappe who the boss was, just like he did two months ago when the forward also showed discontent after being substituted.

“I’m the coach, someone needs to decide,” Tuchel told a news conference.

“It’s going to stay like this. On sporting matters, I’ll always be the one who decides. We’re not playing tennis but football. You need to have respect for everyone.”

Substitute Edinson Cavani thought he had netted his 199th PSG goal in a rare appearance this season, but it was ruled out for offside.