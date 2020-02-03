Sprinter, 18, seeks reduction of his doping suspension

KUALA LUMPUR: Young sprinter Muhammad Syazrul Adli Saiful Adli who has been handed a four-year suspension for a doping offence, has filed an appeal to get it reduced, Malaysian Athletics Federation deputy president Mumtaz Jaafar confirmed today.

“He submitted the appeal on Saturday. We will discuss the matter at MAF’s next meeting before making any further decisions,” she told Bernama.

The Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) student was given 30 days from Jan 24, the date the punishment was meted out to him by MAF, to file an appeal.

The 18-year-old, who hails from Penang, tested positive for two banned substances – methasterone and oxymetholone – during the MAF Closed Championships in August 2019.

Methasterone is a ‘designer steroid’ while oxymetholone an anabolic steroid. Athletes are banned from using these substances.

Muhammad Syazrul had represented Penang in the 2018 Malaysia Games in Perak and was part of the Johor 4x100m quartet that clinched the gold medal at the MAF Closed Championships last August.

Meanwhile, MAF Anti-Doping Committee chairman Datuk R Annamalai said MAF would forward his appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and International Amateur Athletic Federation (IAAF).

“They will evaluate the case before making any further decisions. It is up to the athlete whether he wants to defend himself at the CAS in Lausanne, Switzerland, or without being present there due to cost factors,” he said.



