Johor Darul Ta’zim voted AFC Cup Club of the Decade

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Super League (MSL) champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) have been voted as the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup Club of the Decade.

The Southern Tigers beat four other teams – Air Force Club (Thailand), Kuwait SC (Kuwait), Qadsia FC (Kuwait), and Al Ahed (Lebanon) – in a poll conducted by the AFC, according to AFC’s official website.

JDT, which emerged as the sole team from the eastern region of the continent to taste AFC Cup action during the 2015 edition, received 80% of the 81,113 votes while Air Force Club finished second with 12%of the votes.

Qadsia FC came in third with 6% of the votes while Kuwait SC and Al Ahed had 2% and 1% of the votes respectively.



