Marseille cement second place with Toulouse win

PARIS: Olympique de Marseille consolidated second place in Ligue 1 as Dimitri Payet’s second half strike gave them a 1-0 win over bottom side Toulouse on Saturday.

Payet struck six minutes into the second half to put Marseille on 49 points from 24 games, trailing leaders Paris St Germain, who host Olympique Lyonnais early on Monday morning, by nine points.

Third-placed Stade Rennais are eight points behind OM after they were held to a goalless draw at home by Brest.

Toulouse, who have suffered 17 league defeats this season, have 13 points.

Marseille were made to wait to open the scoring by a resolute Toulouse side at the Stade Velodrome, but Payet broke the deadlock in the 51st minute with a trademark curled effort from 25m.

It was Payet’s eighth league goal of the season.

The Provence side, who were once again helped by a sterling performance from keeper Steve Mandanda, have not yet conceded a single goal in Ligue 1 in 2020.

Elsewhere, the league’s top scorer Wissam Ben Yedder and Islam Slimani struck late as Monaco claimed a 2-1 win at Amiens to jump up to fifth on 35 points, five behind fourth-placed Lille.

PSG will be without Neymar when they take on Lyon after coach Thomas Tuchel said it was ‘too early’ for the Brazil forward to get back to action after picking up a rib injury last weekend.



