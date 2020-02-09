Top flight Dutch football postponed as big storm set to batter Europe

BRUSSELS: Ajax have been denied the chance to extend their Eredivisie lead after the Dutch Football Association (KNVB) announced that Sunday’s four top-flight matches had been postponed as northern Europe braces itself for Storm Ciara.

Reigning champions Ajax were set to travel to Utrecht before second-placed AZ Alkmaar, who are three points behind, hosted Feyenoord, themselves third and aiming to close the seven-point gap between them and Alkmaar.

However the KNVB decided to stop the football as Ciara could bring violent winds of 120kph to the country on Sunday.

“After several consultations between the clubs, local authorities, police and the KNVB, it was decided that the safety of supporters and players cannot be guaranteed in the face of the expected weather conditions,” the KNVB said in a statement on Saturday.

Also set to be played on Sunday were Sparta Rotterdam v ADO Den Haag and FC Emmen v FC Twente.

New dates for the matches are yet to be confirmed.

Belgium’s top division also decided to postpone their matches due to the forecast weather, with leaders Club Brugge set to travel to Standard Liege.



