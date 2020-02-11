Malaysian cyclist scores stunning LTdL stage win

IPOH: Malaysian rider Harrif Saleh pulled off a sensational ride before winning Stage 5 of the 2020 Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) cycling race from Kuala Kubu Bharu town to Dataran Meru Raya today.

The 31-year-old Terengganu Inc TSG Cycling Team rider, edged two prominent sprinters – German Maximilian Richard Walscheid of NTT Pro Cycling Team and Italian Matteo Pelucchi of Bardiani CSF Faizane at the finish line, covering a distance of 165.8km.

Walscheid and Pelucci came in second and third respectively.

Today’s victory saw Harrif, better known as Mamat, replicating his victory from the 2019 edition, where he won the second stage from Dataran Senawang to Melaka.

The chief judge awarded the same time of 3 hours 39 minutes and 42 seconds to the top 10 finishers who crossed the finish line in a bunch sprint.



