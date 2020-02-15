Wolves held at home by Foxes after VAR rules out goal

WOLVERHAMPTON: Wolverhampton Wanderers had a goal controversially ruled out by VAR as they were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Leicester City, who finished with 10 men, in the Premier League on Friday.

The result leaves Leicester in third place on 50 points, a point behind Manchester City, while Wolves move up to seventh place on 36, five points off the Champions League places.

Liverpool lead the standings on 73 points.

Wolves thought they had the lead just before the break when Willy Boly headed home after a short-corner routine but VAR ruled that Pedro Neto was marginally offside when he crossed.

The VAR footage showed Neto’s non-striking foot slightly offside when he received the ball back from Diogo Jota from the short corner.

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo said the VAR system needed to be re-examined.

“It is reality now but each time it happens it upsets you. When you see the images, there is not a clear advantage but the law is the law,” he said.

“I am positive about the reaction of the professionals and the fans, but something has to be done. Let those who understand do something to have the joy of celebrating. We are in danger of becoming robots,” he added.

Leicester went down to 10 men when Hamza Choudhury was sent off for tripping Leander Dendoncker as he picked up a second yellow card in the 76th minute.

Wolves went close to a late winner when Raul Jimenez flashed a header from a corner just wide and in stoppage time Adama Traore forced a save out of Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel.

But it was a disappointing game between two teams who were expected to produce much more entertainment.

“I thought we deserved a point. They are always a threat on the counter. It was impressive for us to keep a clean sheet with 10 men,” said Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers.

“We probably could’ve been quicker around the attack – the build-up play was good – but away from home you expect to come under pressure and it ends up being a very good point.

“We also showed we are a team that can dig in when we need to, not just good at passing, so that gets us going for the final 12 games,” he said.



