Scott wins by 2 strokes at Riviera, and this time it is official

LOS ANGELES: Fifteen years after his first victory at Riviera, Adam Scott won the Genesis Open in Los Angeles on Sunday, and this time his victory is official.

The elegant Australian overcame an early double-bogey to shoot one-under-par 70 and triumph by two shots over South Korean Sung Kang and Americans Matt Kuchar and Scott Brown.

Rory McIlroy, who started the final round tied for the lead with Scott and Kuchar, was not a factor after a triple-bogey at the same fifth hole that Scott bungled.

“It’s a very special win this week,” the 39-year-old Scott, a former world No 1 who had not won on the PGA Tour since 2016, told PGA Tour Radio.

“They’re not coming easy for me these days so I’m going to savour this one.

“It’s a great way to start (2020). This has to be my year. I can’t afford to let the next 10 years slip away. I have to make it happen now.”

Scott finished at 11-under 273 for his 14th official PGA Tour victory, a total that includes the 2013 Masters at Augusta National.

The total does not include his 36-hole result at Riviera in 2005, which was deemed unofficial after rain cut the tournament in half.

Scott has also won 14 times internationally, including the Australian PGA Championship in December.

While Scott celebrated, tournament host Tiger Woods shot 77 and finished last among those who made the cut, 22 shots behind Scott at a venue where he has never won.

It is a different story for Scott, who said: “I’ve loved this place from day one.

“It was tough out there today but the crowd I feel like they’re on my side here, believe it or not.”



