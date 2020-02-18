Reinier signing part of Real Madrid vision for future, says president

MADRID: Real Madrid have signed Brazilian attacking midfielder Reinier because the club remains determined to snap up the brightest young talents across the world, Real president Florentino Perez said on Tuesday.

Reinier, 18, who signed from Flamengo for a reported €30 million, is the third Brazilian teenager to join Real in the last two years, following the path of Vinicius Jr in 2018 and Rodrygo Goes last year.

Like Vinicius and Rodrygo, Reinier will begin his Real career with reserve outfit Castilla and will hope to follow his compatriots into the first team next season.

“It is our obsession to look for players who could be the big stars of tomorrow,” Perez said at Reinier’s presentation at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Tuesday.

“Today we welcome a player who has just turned 18 but has already won the Copa Libertadores with Flamengo, one of the biggest clubs in the world.”

Reinier himself, who at one point broke down in tears, said: “Today is a very happy day for me as I get to fulfil a childhood dream. I want to be a part of the history of this great club.”

The Bernabeu is in the middle of a huge renovation project costing €525 million, and Perez said Real were looking to the future both on and off the pitch.

“This stadium is being re-built at a relentless pace with a view to the future. Many players who have graced the stadium have defined an era with Real Madrid,” he added.

“As we aim to build the best stadium of the 21st century, we are obliged to develop the talent of the future. It’s not easy to find unquestionable talent that can make you form part of Real Madrid’s legend.”



