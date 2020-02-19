Dortmund make Emre Can deal permanent

MILAN: Germany international Emre Can’s move from Juventus to Borussia Dortmund has been made permanent, both clubs confirmed on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old, who can play as a defender or a holding midfielder, joined the Bundesliga outfit on loan last month as cover for Denmark’s injured Thomas Delaney until the end of the season and has now signed a four-year deal.

“Borussia Dortmund have agreed a permanent transfer with Juventus,” the German club said in a statement, adding Can’s loan spell officially ends at the end of June.

Juve said “the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of (Can)” had been made by the German club for €25 million, to be paid over three years.

The 26-year-old has already played three games for Dortmund and marked his first start with a stunning long-range goal in their 4-3 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen ten days ago.

According to German daily newspaper Bild, Can’s salary will drop from €14 million a year at Juventus to €8.5 million.

Can was Dortmund’s second big signing of the winter break after they paid €20 million for teenage striker Erling Braut Haaland, who scored nine goals in his first six games.

Juve said they had made a €12.4 million profit from the transaction.

Can’s move is said to be motivated by a desire for more game time back in Germany as he pushes for a place in Joachim Loew’s national team at the Euro 2020 finals.



