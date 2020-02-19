Female refs to debut in Malaysian football

PETALING JAYA: Female referees will make their debut in this season’s M-League, which kicks off on Feb 28.

FA of Malaysia (FAM) Referee Committee Chairman Dali Wahid said the two women, a referee and an assistant referee, have been selected to take charge of Super and Premier League matches.

“This is one of FAM’s efforts to showcase the talents of female referees. They have passed the fitness test so we felt they deserved to be featured.

“Besides that, we have trained an additional 30 referees and assistant referees for this season in an effort to continue producing local referees,” he told reporters after opening a seminar on refereeing and football rules at Wisma FAM today.

Dali also confirmed that the committee had identified a list of referees and match officials for the season-opening Charity Shield match between Johor Darul Ta’zim and Kedah on Feb 28 but did not disclose details.



