Leipzig ‘tough to stop’ in title race after thrashing Schalke

BERLIN: Marcel Sabitzer said RB Leipzig will be “tough to stop” in the Bundesliga title race after their 5-0 thrashing of Schalke in Gelsenkirchen on Saturday kept them within a point of leaders Bayern Munich.

Leipzig stayed second in the table after their captain Sabitzer opened the scoring with less than a minute gone with a powerful drive.

Germany striker Timo Werner, defender Marcel Halstenberg, new signing Angelino and Emil Forsberg hit second half goals as Leipzig built on their 1-0 midweek Champions League win at Tottenham.

It was another impressive away display, especially as their flight home following the Spurs game was delayed in the early hours of Thursday.

“We didn’t expect it to be so easy after our tough Champions League match,” admitted Sabitzer.

“But we did very well from the first minute. We’re going to be tough to stop playing like that.”

Leipzig kept pace with Bayern who squeezed past bottom side Paderborn on Friday.

Sabitzer gave Leipzig a spectacular lead by smashing a long-range shot past goalkeeper Alexander Nuebel.

An hour later, Werner claimed his 21st league goal of the season by rifling into the top corner past Nuebel, who will join Bayern for next season.

It turned into a rout when Halstenberg headed in Leipzig’s third goal on 68 minutes, then Angelino, on loan from Manchester City, beat two defenders for their fourth on 81 minutes.

In the dying stages, Leipzig winger Christopher Nkunku produced his fourth assist to tee up Forsberg, on for Werner, to slot home.



