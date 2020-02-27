Olympic badminton qualifiers in Germany, Poland smashed by virus

KUALA LUMPUR: Badminton’s German Open will not go ahead next week and the Polish Open has been postponed, officials said as two more Olympic qualifying events fell victim to the coronavirus.

It hasn’t yet been decided whether the German Open, originally scheduled for March 3-8, will be postponed or cancelled entirely, the Badminton World Federation said late Wednesday.

New dates are being sought for the Polish Open, which was meant to take place on March 26-29, but it will not now fall in the qualifying period for the Tokyo Olympics.

Both events were in the same month as the All England Open, one of the biggest events in the badminton calendar, although that tournament is currently still set to go ahead.

“The BWF is continuing to monitor all official updates on Covid-19 with no change to the intention to stage other HSBC BWF World Tour or BWF-sanctioned tournaments,” said a statement.

This week the Vietnam International Challenge, which also carried rankings points for the Olympics, was shifted from late March to early June.

The loss of qualifying tournaments will pose a problem for many players including two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan, who needs a rapid rise up the rankings to win a place on the Chinese team.

Many of China’s players are currently in Britain and have been cleared to play during what is a “critical period” of Olympic qualifying, the Chinese Badminton Association said last weekend.

China have been the dominant force in badminton at recent Olympics, sweeping all five titles at London 2012 and winning the men’s singles and doubles gold medals four years ago in Rio.



