Kane could return for Spurs ahead of schedule, says Mourinho

LONDON: Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is hopeful that striker Harry Kane will return for the “last few games of the season” to help their push for a Champions League place.

The England captain underwent surgery on a hamstring injury in January after suffering a ruptured tendon at Southampton on New Year’s Day and Spurs expected him to be back in training at some stage in April.

But he appears to be making a quicker-than-expected recovery and Mourinho said: “I would say he is a little bit ahead. It gives me hope that instead of (being fit for) one or two matches, three, four, five.

“Just speculating a bit, the feelings are good. He is doing what he can do at this stage but always with a good feeling. Everything is going well.

“When he was injured I said ‘forget him’, then I said ‘one or two games’. At this moment I have better hopes than that, hopefully that feeling is right and he can help us in the last few games of the season.”

In another boost for the north London side, Mourinho admitted that he also hoped Son Heung-min would be back ahead of schedule.

The South Korea international underwent surgery on a broken arm suffered in a 3-2 win against Aston Villa earlier this month, with the club saying at the time he would be out for a “number of weeks”.

On Friday, the Spurs boss said: “I cannot imagine when, but there is a good possibility before the end of the season we have Sonny and Harry playing together.”

Spurs are sixth in the Premier League table, four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.




