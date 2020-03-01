Pandelela clinches bronze as second podium finish in Montreal

KUALA LUMPUR: National diving queen, Pandelela Rinong scoops another medal at the Diving World Series in Montreal, Canada, a bronze in the women’s 10m platform event.

The 26-year-old Sarawakian scored 337.55 points to take home the bronze after a slow start in the first dive, but managed to get back her rhythm and clawed her way up to podium finish.

Two-time Olympics bronze medalist, Meaghan Benfeito brought cheers to her home supporters by winning gold with 355.10 points in the absence of Chinese divers, while Russian Yulia Timoshinina finished second with 347.40 points.

Divers from China did not participate in the meet due to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.

On the opening day (Friday in Canada), Pandelela and Leong Mun Yee clinched the silver in the women’s 10m synchronised event.



