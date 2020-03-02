Sultan Azlan Shah Cup men’s tournament postponed due to virus fears

IPOH: The 29th edition of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Men’s Hockey Tournament 2020 scheduled to take place here in April has been postponed due to the Covid-19 scare.

Organising chairman Abd Rahim Md Arif said the Organising Committee has proposed the tournament be rescheduled to Sept 24 until Oct 3rd at the Azlan Shah Stadium.

He said the rescheduling of this year’s edition was done in the best interest of players, officials and all parties involved to prevent any Covid-19 infection, which is spreading rapidly in South Korea and Japan.

“The health and well-being of the teams, especially from Australia, Canada, and Japan, should be taken into consideration so as not to jeopardise their preparations for the Tokyo Olympics 2020,” Abd Rahim said in a statement here today.

Abd Rahim added that the decision to reschedule the tournament has been conveyed to the International Hockey Federation, Malaysian Hockey Confederation, Asian Hockey Federation as well as the participating teams.

“We take this opportunity to apologise for the inconvenience but it is for the best considering the current global Covid-19 situation,” he said.



