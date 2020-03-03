Everton’s Ancelotti charged by FA over ref rage

LONDON: Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti was charged with misconduct by the English Football Association on Monday following his red card in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

Ancelotti was sent off for his angry protests to referee Chris Kavanagh following the final whistle at Goodison Park.

The Italian was frustrated after Everton had what they thought was a stoppage-time winner by Dominic Calvert-Lewin ruled out for offside by VAR.

Ancelotti will face a fine, or a touchline ban, if he is found guilty.

“Carlo Ancelotti has been charged with misconduct for a breach of FA Rule E3,” an FA statement read.

“It is alleged that the Everton FC manager’s language and/or behaviour on the field of play at the end of the Premier League fixture against Manchester United FC on Sunday, March 1 2020 amounts to improper conduct.

“He has until Thursday, March 5 2020 to provide a response.”

Calvert-Lewin’s late shot deflected in off Harry Maguire, only for the effort to be disallowed after Gylfi Sigurdsson was ruled to be offside by video assistant referee Jonathan Moss.



