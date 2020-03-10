Coronavirus forces French Ligue 1 to go behind closed doors

PARIS: All French Ligue 1 and second division matches will be played behind closed doors until April 15, the French football league announced Tuesday.

The decision comes after the French government on Sunday announced measures to cope with the spread of the coronavirus, including banning all gatherings of more than 1,000 people.

On Monday, Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League match at the Parc des Princes against Borussia Dortmund this week was ordered to be played behind closed doors.

Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 games would be “fully behind closed doors,” the league said in a statement with further details on arrangements provided following a board meeting on Wednesday.

So far in France 1,606 cases of Covid-19 infections have been recorded and 30 deaths.



