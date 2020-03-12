NBA suspends season after player tests positive for Covid-19

SINGAPORE: The NBA will suspend its season following tonight’s basketball games, after a player preliminarily tested positive for coronavirus.

“The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice,” the league said in a statement.

“The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

The league also announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for coronavirus. The test result came shortly before the Jazz were to play the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game was abandoned.

The NBA, North America's top basketball league, has teams in the US and Canada.




