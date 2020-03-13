FAM puts leagues on hold over coronavirus

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s football leagues will be suspended from next week to avoid spreading the new coronavirus, officials said Friday.

This weekend’s fixtures will be played behind closed doors, they added after emergency talks hosted by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM).

“Monday onwards all leagues and competitions under Malaysian Football League and Football Association of Malaysia will be postponed until further notice,” FAM secretary-general Stuart Ramalingam told AFP.

Football has been badly affected by the pandemic, with leagues in Italy, Spain, Japan, South Korea and China also on hold.



