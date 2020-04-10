Barcelona directors quit, throwing club into crisis

BARCELONA: Spanish La Liga champions Barcelona are in turmoil after six board directors resigned on Friday criticising the clubs’s handling of a social media scandal and the financial implications of the coronavirus crisis.

Two of the club’s four vice-presidents, Emili Rousaud and Enrique Tombas, were among those to quit, joined by directors Silvio Elias, Josep Pont, Jordi Calsamiglia and Maria Texidor.

This comes after Rousaud claimed that club President Josep Maria Bartomeu wanted to reform the club’s management because he distrusts certain directors including him on Wednesday.



