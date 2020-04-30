India football legend Chuni Goswami dies aged 82

NEW DELHI: Indian football legend Subimal ‘Chuni’ Goswami, who led the country to an Asian Games gold in 1962, died Thursday aged 82, the All India Football Federation said.

Goswami — who also played first-class cricket for Bengal — died in his hometown Kolkata, according to the federation.

“Another legendary Indian footballer and a fine first class cricketer has left us today,” the governing body’s president Praful Patel wrote on Twitter.

“Rest in eternal peace Shri Chuni Goswami. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family.”

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar said his loss would be immense.

“Today is a truly depressing day. First (Bollywood star) Rishi (Kapoor) and now Chuni da have left us. Both champions and legends in their craft,” he said.

“The world will be the poorer for their departure to the Heavens. RIP.”

Goswami, who is survived by his wife and a son, represented India on the football field in 50 international matches — 36 of them official — between 1956 to 1964.

After retiring from football at the age of 27, Goswami turned his focus to cricket. He represented Bengal in 46 first-class games between 1962 and 1973.

The all-rounder captained the Bengal state team in the 1971-72 season, leading them to the Ranji Trophy final.

He was also a key part of the combined Central and East Zone team that inflicted an innings defeat on Gary Sobers’ West Indies in 1966, taking eight wickets in the game with his medium-pace bowling.



