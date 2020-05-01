Deprived golf fans tune in as Scott live-streams round ‘with a mate’

SYDNEY: Action-starved golf fans tuned in to watch Australia’s only Masters champion Adam Scott have a hack around his local Queensland club “with a mate” Friday, live on Instagram.

Scott live-streamed nine holes of play with local pro Wayne Perske at Maleny Golf Club on the Sunshine Coast, with the pair waging a friendly bet of A$5 plus bragging rights.

But while Scott already holds a record 62 at the club, Friday’s contest was evenly fought, with the pair tying the match.

Perske missed a putt on the final hole that would have given him the win, much to Scott’s relief.

“So we’ve halved the match. Sorry for no result for all you out there,” Scott, the world No 6, said with smile.

“But I’m pretty happy now that I don’t have to live with Wayne beating me.”

While the coronavirus pandemic has mothballed the European and PGA tours, golf is allowed in restricted form in most of Australia, which has so far weathered the crisis relatively well.

Scott emphasised at the start of the round that he and Peske would observe proper social distance etiquette.

He also paid tribute to Australia’s successful efforts in containing the cornavirus.

“It makes me proud to be an Aussie to see how we are going with this”, Scott said.

“We’ve got to stay on top of this thing. Hopefully, we get back to some kind of normality soon.”



