Hendrawan-Seu Bock combo returns to lead men’s singles

KUALA LUMPUR: The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) have restructured the coaching setup of the national team in preparation for the Thomas and Uber Cup finals, and also the Tokyo Olympics.

BAM president Norza Zakaria said the men’s singles department would see the return of Hendrawan as head coach and Tey Seu Bock as his assistant.

The experienced duo have an established track record. They guided former world No 1 Lee Chong Wei who attained a silver medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Hendrawan’s current assistant Indra Widjaja would be given the task of leading the women’s singles department alongside Loh Wei Sheng.

The men’s doubles department will be headed by Indonesia’s doubles champion, Flandi Limpele. He will be assisted by Rosman Razak and Hoon Thien How.

Former national top doubles player, Chan Chong Ming will take over the reins at the women’s doubles department and he will be supported by Chin Ee Hui and Wong Pei Tty.

In a move to beef up the mixed doubles, Paulus Firman will be tasked with revitalising the department together with his assistant Teo Kok Siang.

“It is my hope these changes will further rejuvenate the national team and motivate the players to utilise the time to prepare for the Thomas and Uber Cup finals, set to take place in Aarhus, Denmark from Oct 3 to 11 and the Tokyo Olympics from July 23 till Aug 8, 2021.

“We at BAM will continue to look for avenues to strengthen our coaching team in order to help our relatively youthful squad to realise their full potential and ultimately, make the country proud,” said Norza.



