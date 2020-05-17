Kelantan FA crowdfunding to pay ex-import player’s salary, appealing fine

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Football Association (Kafa) have applied for a postponement of the fine imposed by world governing body Fifa with regard to the issue of owing RM629,620.28 in salary arrears to former import player Cássio de Jesus.

Kafa committee chairman Ahmad Muzakkir Hamid said they had filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to set aside and rescind Fifa’s decision.

“We’ve applied for the fine to be postponed until the result of our appeal is known, but CAS have yet to make a decision.

“If approved, then Kafa will have until the decision is made to pay the fine,” he said in a statement today.

Previously, it was reported that Fifa had ordered Kafa to settle the arrears owed to the Brazilian defender within 30 days from April 23.

On May 9, Kafa launched a fund seeking online donations to help them pay the arrears and save Kelantan from being hit with more drastic action by Fifa.

Having raised RM12,400 thus far, he hopes that more people would come forward to help them out, especially supporters of the Red Warriors.

After three matches, Kelantan are in seventh place in the 12-team Premier League standings with four points from one win and a draw.

The Malaysia League (M-League) has been suspended since March 18 following the implementation of the Movement Control Order to curb the spread of Covid-19.



