Former Fifa referee Jaswant Singh dies at Covid-19 quarantine centre

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Fifa referee Jaswant Singh Sran died at a Covid-19 quarantine centre last night.

The former deputy superintendent of police (DSP) died at the age of 80.

According to his younger brother Dr Kalwant Singh, Jaswant was relocated to the quarantine centre after several residents of Wisma Tatt Khalsa, in Chow Kit, where he used to live were found positive for Covid-19.

“We are still waiting for the autopsy report to find out the actual cause of death as the deceased was found to be negative in all three tests. Two tests were done before, while the last one was done this morning,” he told Bernama.

The former Bukit Aman police officer had been a referee for matches involving legends such as Soh Chin Aun and the late R. Arumugam during the 70s and 80s.

Jaswant was also the co-founder of the Kuala Lumpur Football Association (KLFA). He is survived by his daughter who is now living in Liverpool.

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), expressed condolences to his family through a Facebook post.

“Jaswant was in the same batch of referees and linesmen namely S Kathirvale, Othman Omar, Koh Guan Kiat and Mohd Noh Saud in the 80s.

“He went on to become a referee evaluator after retiring as a national and international referee,” the post said.



