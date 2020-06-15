‘Seal the deal’: Flick rallies Bayern ahead of record 30th title

BERLIN: Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick wants his side to “seal the deal” and wrap up an eighth consecutive Bundesliga title on Tuesday with victory at relegation-threatened Werder Bremen.

Top scorer Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller, one shy of the record for assists in a single season, are both available again after missing Bayern’s 2-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach due to suspension.

Victory at Bremen, where Bayern have won all 12 games over the last decade, will clinch a record-extending 30th league title, and the first leg of a potential treble in Flick’s debut season in charge.

“We want to finish the job on Tuesday. That is our goal. We have an excellent run and want to continue our winning streak,” said Flick, who stepped in when Niko Kovac was sacked last November.

“The target is to win again in Bremen. We want to just seal the deal.”

Bayern have won their last 10 league games and another victory on Tuesday would leave them an unassailable 10 points clear before second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who have three matches left, host strugglers Mainz on Wednesday.

“It’s our plan to bring it (the trophy) back home,” said midfielder Leon Goretzka.

Lewandowski, the league’s leading scorer with 30 goals this term, netted twice while Muller, who is sitting on 20 assists, also got on the scoresheet when Bayern thrashed Bremen 6-1 when the sides met in December.

Poland star Lewandowski has struck 45 goals in all competitions this campaign and needs one more to establish a new Bundesliga personal best, having also reached the 30-goal plateau in 2015-16 and 2016-17.

Despite laboured displays in their last two games, including a 2-1 semifinal win over Frankfurt in the German Cup, Bayern have a legitimate shot at landing a second treble in seven years.

First, Bayern, who are also well within reach of the Champions League quarterfinals, must take care of a Bremen side fighting for Bundesliga survival.

Bremen have taken 10 points from a possible 18 recently, boosting their hopes with a 5-1 rout of bottom side Paderborn on Saturday, but head coach Florian Kohfeldt played down any talk of an upset.

“There’s no reason to go into this with any kind of euphoria. We haven’t won anything yet and we’re still in a relegation zone,” said the 37-year-old Kohfeldt, who has lost all five games against Bayern.



