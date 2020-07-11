Felda United president dies of heart complications

KUALA LUMPUR: Felda United FC (FUFC) president Anuar Malek has passed away at about 3am at a private medical centre in the federal capital of heart complications.

He was 57 years old.

FUFC secretary-general Afizal Abu Othman said the body of the FUFC honcho would be bathed and prayed at the Senawang At-Taqwa Mosque in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan before being laid to rest at the Muslim cemetery in Jalan Kuala Pilah after Zohor prayer.

Afizal described Anuar as a dedicated individual who carried out his duties entrusted to him apart from being successful in bringing changes to The Fighters which were earlier struggling over a financial crisis.

He also acknowledged that the late FUFC president was close to officers and players of Felda United apart from frequently going to the ground to lend support to the team while in action in the Super League, President Cup and Youth Cup.

“He was appointed as FUFC president in March last year and had brought many changes to Felda United.

“The most significant move by him was to feature Felda residents in the development of Felda United and as players of the main squad in Super League,” said Afizal when contacted by Bernama today.

Anuar began his career with Felda as an administrative officer in 1982 before holding the post of Felda Community Development director in 2013.

The son of a Sungai Kelamah Felda settler in Gemas was promoted as Felda deputy director general (Community Development) since 2015.



